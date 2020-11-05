Yogi stokes CAA fear, Nitish plays it down

Patna: As campaigning for the Bihar Assembly elections drew to a close on Thursday, Chief Minister Nitish Kumar assured minorities in the Seemanchal region that “nobody will be deported” out of the country.

The assurance came days after his Uttar Pradesh counterpart and BJP leader Yogi Adityanath stoked fears among the people over the controversial Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA). “All intruders will be thrown out of the country if the NDA government is re-elected in Bihar,” Yogi had said.

Nitish addressed five election meetings in Seemanchal districts of Katihar, Araria, Purnia and Kishanganj. Yogi had held four rallies here. The third phase of the polls will be held on Saturday and the results will be declared the next day.

“No one in the country has the power to drive any member of any community out of the country,” said Kumar, apparently attempting to allay the fears of the people. He added, “Who does all these malicious campaigns, who says all this nonsense?”

The CM said all the residents are natives of India. He listed out the works done in education, including setting up universities, and other areas for minorities across Bihar.

Kumar’s statements also suggest that his JD(U) and alliance partner BJP are not in sync on their poll strategies.

During his address, Yogi had said that all “infiltrators” would be deported from India, referring to reports of the presence of a large number of Bangladeshi Muslims in the area.

"I have been told Katihar and neighbouring areas have a large presence of infiltrators from Bangladesh, Afghanistan and Pakistan. CAA will force them to leave the country,” he had thundered.