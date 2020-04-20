Yogi puts duty over self, Twitter hails UP CM for not performing father's last rites amid coronavirus lockdown

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath is at present working to manage the novel coronavirus outbreak in his state. The state which has seen over 1100 cases as of Monday afternoon, and on Monday it was announced that there would be no relaxation during the continued lockdown.
Against this backdrop, on Monday, Yogi Adityanath's father passed away in Delhi. He had been admitted there last month while suffering from kidney and liver ailment. "Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's father left for his heavenly abode at 10.44 am. Our deepest condolences," State Additional Chief Secretary (Home) Awanish K Awasthi said on Monday.
Reportedly, his condition worsened on Sunday and he was put on a ventilator. He had undergone dialysis on Sunday and he was later shifted to the ICU.
The Chief Minister however said that he would not take part in the last rites of his father on Tuesday to ensure enforcement of lockdown and to defeat COVID-19 pandemic in the state.
Reportedly he has also urged his family to follow social distancing protocols and urged that there should be a minimal presence of people while the last rites are being performed.
Netizens have hailed Adityanath for his decision.
"Only in times of unfavourable winds do men reveal their true character. Yogi Adityanath refused to go for his father’s funeral because for him duty came before family. Hats off," wrote one Twitter user.
"Yogi Adityanath will not attend the last rites of his father to follow lockdown. Speechless. A Yogi who places Karma before Dharma. Praja before Self. This man never ceases to amaze. As if Yudhishthar himself ruling there. Golden days of UP," wrote another.
Take a look at some of the reactions:
