Yogi puts duty over self, Twitter hails UP CM for not performing father's last rites amid coronavirus lockdown

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath is at present working to manage the novel coronavirus outbreak in his state. The state which has seen over 1100 cases as of Monday afternoon, and on Monday it was announced that there would be no relaxation during the continued lockdown.

Against this backdrop, on Monday, Yogi Adityanath's father passed away in Delhi. He had been admitted there last month while suffering from kidney and liver ailment. "Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's father left for his heavenly abode at 10.44 am. Our deepest condolences," State Additional Chief Secretary (Home) Awanish K Awasthi said on Monday.

Reportedly, his condition worsened on Sunday and he was put on a ventilator. He had undergone dialysis on Sunday and he was later shifted to the ICU.