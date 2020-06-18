'Yogi ji assures no injustice will be done', says Harsimrat Kaur Badal amid reports that 30,000 Sikh farmers may be displaced in UP

In recent days, there have been reports that suggest that the Uttar Pradesh government is attempting to displace more than 30,000 Sikh farmers. Media reports had suggested that these farmers -- many of whom had spent several generations in Uttar Pradesh -- would have their arable land take over by the government.

On Thursday, Union Minister of Food Processing Industries, Harsimrat Kaur Badal took to Twitter stating that she had spoken to Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath about the "forceful eviction of thousands of Sikh farmer families".

"Spoke to UP CM Yogi Adityanath ji about the forceful eviction of thousands of Sikh farmer families from their land in Bijnore, Rampur, Lakhimpur and Nanakmata. Yogi ji has assured no injustice will be done to them. A SAD delegation will also meet him to apprise of their plight," the tweet said.