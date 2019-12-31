Yogi govt identifies land for mosque outside Ayodhya

Lucknow: The Yogi Adityanath government has shortlisted five sites for the proposed mosque – all outside the limits of Ayodhya – as per the Supreme Court verdict in the Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid title case.

These selected sites – five acres each – are outside the 'Panchkosi Parikrama' which borders the Ayodhya town, as per the wishes of seers who had wanted the proposed mosque at a ''safe distance''.

Over two lakh devotees and 50,000 saints and seers from across the state participate in the two-day Panchkosi Parikrama during Kartik month of Hindu calendar (falls in October or November). The devotees first take a holy dip in the Saryu River and then take a circular route of 15 kms along the periphery of Ayodhya.

Sources say four sites are on the Ayodhya-Faizabad road, Ayodhya-Basti road, Ayodhya-Sultanpur road and Ayodhya-Gorakhpur road and fifth one is proposed on a highway.

"The proposal has been sent to the Centre for approval," said an official.

The All India Muslim Personal Law Board, Babri Masjid Action Committee and Jamait Ulema-i-Hind have already rejected the offer of the five-acre land for the new mosque, in lieu of the demolished Babri mosque.

The Sunni Central Wafq Board would take a call on the matter next month.