Yogi govt identifies land for mosque outside Ayodhya

Lucknow: The Yogi Adityanath government has shortlisted five sites for the proposed mosque – all outside the limits of Ayodhya – as per the Supreme Court verdict in the Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid title case.
These selected sites – five acres each – are outside the 'Panchkosi Parikrama' which borders the Ayodhya town, as per the wishes of seers who had wanted the proposed mosque at a ''safe distance''.
Over two lakh devotees and 50,000 saints and seers from across the state participate in the two-day Panchkosi Parikrama during Kartik month of Hindu calendar (falls in October or November). The devotees first take a holy dip in the Saryu River and then take a circular route of 15 kms along the periphery of Ayodhya.
Sources say four sites are on the Ayodhya-Faizabad road, Ayodhya-Basti road, Ayodhya-Sultanpur road and Ayodhya-Gorakhpur road and fifth one is proposed on a highway.
"The proposal has been sent to the Centre for approval," said an official.
The All India Muslim Personal Law Board, Babri Masjid Action Committee and Jamait Ulema-i-Hind have already rejected the offer of the five-acre land for the new mosque, in lieu of the demolished Babri mosque.
The Sunni Central Wafq Board would take a call on the matter next month.
(For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)