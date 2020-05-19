Yogi Govt backtracks on Labour Laws, withdraws memo on relaxation

To recap, the Uttar Pradesh government had given its nod to the Uttar Pradesh Temporary Exemption from Certain Labour Laws Ordinance, 2020 to exempt factories, businesses, establishments and industries from the purview of all, except three labour laws and one provision of another Act for three years.

The now retracted modifications had included changing the factory working hours from 8 to 12 hours a day, capped at 72 hours per week. Wages were to be in line with the existing wages, proportionately increased for the additional hours.

Additionally, the period of time an adult factory worker can work each day was fixed at six hours, and a worker could not work more than six hours without a break of at least half an hour.