Yogi government to install pre-paid electricity metres in official offices and residences to ensure duly payment

Uttar Pradesh: The Uttar Pradesh government is planning to install prepaid smart meters for electricity consumption from mid-November.

The move is a way to deal with the piling electricity dues of official residences occupied by politicians, bureaucrats, and various government offices. The Yogi government is facing a financial crunch as the electricity dues have crossed Rs 13,000 crore.

State power minister Srikant Sharma said, "The dues on government offices and accommodations have crossed Rs 13,000 crore. To recover such a whopping amount, we have opened the option of depositing money in installments. We have also ordered 1 lakh prepaid metres which will be installed in government offices, residences occupied by politicians and bureaucrats."

"We are planning to install prepaid smart meters for electricity consumption from 15 November,"

Sharma stated that the state government will begin this exercise from the residence of officials, elected representatives, and Ministers.

"Our intention is to make electricity affordable for everyone," he said.

In an attempt to curb electricity theft, the UP Power Corporation Limited has started 68 power police stations dedicated to stopping power theft completely. The state government has sanctioned 2050 posts including 75 inspectors and 375 sub-inspectors for these police stations.

The UPPCL will take care of the salaries of these employees. The job of these cops will only be to create a check on power theft and take action against the offenders.

With inputs from ANI.