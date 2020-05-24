Yogi Adityanath's UP Govt withdraws order banning COVID-19 patients from carrying mobile phones in isolation wards

On Sunday, the Yogi Adityanath-led Uttar Pradesh Government has withdrawn its order which banned COVID-19 patients from keeping mobile phones inside isolation wards of COVID-19 hospitals in the state.

According to the new order, the mobile phone and the charger will be thoroughly disinfected before the patient enters the isolation ward. The order further adds that the patient will not be allowed to share the mobile phone with any other patient or any health worker. Also, at the time of being discharged, the mobile phone and the charger will again be disinfected by the health workers and then given to the patient.

Here is the new order: