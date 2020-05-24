Yogi Adityanath's UP Govt withdraws order banning COVID-19 patients from carrying mobile phones in isolation wards

On Sunday, the Yogi Adityanath-led Uttar Pradesh Government has withdrawn its order which banned COVID-19 patients from keeping mobile phones inside isolation wards of COVID-19 hospitals in the state.
According to the new order, the mobile phone and the charger will be thoroughly disinfected before the patient enters the isolation ward. The order further adds that the patient will not be allowed to share the mobile phone with any other patient or any health worker. Also, at the time of being discharged, the mobile phone and the charger will again be disinfected by the health workers and then given to the patient.
Here is the new order:
The withdrawal of the order comes hours after former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav's tweet. He had alleged that the mobile phones had been banned inside COVID hospitals so that patients are not able to inform their relatives and friends about the lack of facilities inside.
The earlier order issued by the state government late on Saturday night said that two mobile phones would be available with the ward in-charge of the COVID care centres so that patients and talk to their family members and administration if required.
Further, the orders specified that the mobile numbers should be communicated to the family members of the patients also.
"To facilitate the communication between COVID-19 patients admitted in clinics, with their family members, or anyone else, ensure that two dedicated mobile phones while adhering to infection prevention norms, are kept with ward in-charge of COVID care centre," the order said.
Meanwhile, the state has 6017 COVID-19 cases and the death toll has reached 155. In its most recent update, the Union Health Ministry placed the total number of cases in the country at 1,31,868 and the death toll at 3,867. The ministry said that 54,441 people have so far recovered from the infection.
(With IANS inputs)
(To view our epaper please click here. For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)