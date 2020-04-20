Yogi Adityanath's father Anand Singh Bisht passes away at AIIMS hospital

"CM Yogi Adityanath's father left for his heavenly abode at 10.44 am. Our deepest condolences," said State Additional Chief Secretary (Home) Awanish K Awasthi.

Bisht was in a critical condition and he was admitted to AIIMS on March 15. He was suffering from kidney and liver ailment and was treated by doctors from the gastrology department.

On Sunday his health condition worsened and he had to be put on a ventilator. Apparently, he underwent dialysis on Sunday and was shifted to ICU ward later.