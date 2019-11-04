Yogi Adityanath’s energy minister blamed for PF scam

Lucknow: The questionable invest-ment of provident funds of employees of the UP power corporation in the dubious Mumbai-based Dewan Housing Finance Corporation Limited has turned the spotlight on energy minister Shrikant Sharma, who doubles up as the spokesperson of the Yogi government.

The Congress has squarely blamed Sharma for the mess which has put Rs 2,600 crore worth of retirement funds of over 40,000 employees in jeopardy.

“Shrikant Sharma should be dismissed immediately for his direct involvement in the scam. DHFL employees met Sharma frequently at his office and residence, which is borne out by the entry records.

The foundation of the scam was laid by the previous Samajwadi Party government, but the contours of the scam took shape during BJP regime, the party has alleged.

‘‘That is why the Yogi government kept mum for 21 months (March 2017 to December 2018), when the investment was made in DHFL,” Ajay Singh Lallu, UP Congress chief, alleged during a press conference.

Lallu further claimed, “People from Delhi and Lucknow are involved in the scam. The tainted DHFL even gave Rs20 crore donation to a political party.”

The matter, which came to light on Saturday through employees’ union’s letter to the UUPCL chairman, has already been referred to the Central Bureau of Investigation by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

Two prime accused, PK Gupta and Sudhanshu Dwivedi, the general manager and former director (finance) of the Power Sector Employee Trust, respectively, were arrested Saturday night and sent to judicial custody for 14 days on Sunday.

Earlier in the day, Energy Minister Sharma, during another press conference, sought to defend his government and alleged that the shady decision to invest the funds was taken during the Akhilesh Yadav-led Samajwadi Party government.

“Earlier, the provident fund money was parked in nationalised banks. But, in April 2014, the Trust decided to vet schemes which offered more lucrative terms.

From December 2016 onwards, the accused duo started putting the funds in PNB housing and then switched over to private firm DHFL on March 17, 2017, without even informing the UP Power Corporation. Over 85% of the general PF money was put in DHFL,” Sharma claimed.