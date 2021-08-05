Yogi Adityanath visits Ayodhya on first anniversary of Ram Mandir foundation laying ceremony

Lucknow: An year after the foundation laying of grand temple at Ram Janambhoomi, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath reached Ayodhya on Thursday.

The UP CM inspected the temple site and reviewed the progress of the construction. He was apprised of the progress of construction and shown the model of the proposed Ram Mandir. To make the first anniversary memorable, temples in Ayodhya were decorated with lights and sweets were distributed among people.

On the first anniversary of Ram Mandir foundation laying, UP chief minister launched Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Anna Yojna in Ayodhya. Prime Minister Narendra Modi virtually addressed the gathering of beneficiaries of the scheme at Ayodhya on this occasion and interacted with few of them. He said that the poor would continue to get free foodgrains until Deepawali as the pandemic has posed challenge before their livelihood.

Speaking on the occasion, CM Yogi said that a year before on the same day PM Modi had laid foundation of grand temple at the Ram Janambhoomi and pledged to give Ayodhya a new shape. He said that the state government has started many developmental projects in Ayodhya in the last one year and 17 of them worth Rs 138 core have been completed. However, work is going on 54 mega projects worth Rs 3136 crore. He said that very soon the state government would launch projects of Rs 8568 crore in Ayodhya that will transform the religious city.