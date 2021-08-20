Yogi Adityanath to meet Nadda, Shah today

Advertisement

Lucknow: UP CM Yogi Adityanath is likely to reach national capital on Thursday evening to meet BJP central leadership.

Sources said that the Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister is likely to meet BJP chief J.P. Nadda and Union Home Minister Amit Shah to discuss the party's poll preparedness in the state. It is learnt that Uttar Pradesh BJP president Swatantra Dev Singh and state unit general secretary Sunil Bansal have reached the national capital.

Sources said that BJP poll preparedness for next year's assembly polls in Uttar Pradesh will be the main agenda of the meeting.

It is also learnt that public response to the ongoing 'Jan Ashirvad Yatra' will also be discussed.

Newly inducted ministers of the union cabinet are seeking blessings from people during 'Jan Ashirvad Yatra'. And with an eye on next year's assembly polls, seven ministers from Uttar Pradesh are inducted in the union cabinet. Of the newly inducted ministers from UP, except Anupriya Patel of Apna Dal all are from the BJP.

Published on: Friday,August 20, 2021, 02:24 AM IST