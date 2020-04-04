Yogi Adityanath slaps NSA on 6 Jamaat members for hostility towards isolation protocol and obscenity in hospital

Six members of Tablighi Jamaat have been booked for sedition in Ghaziabad district of Uttar Pradesh for their alleged hostility towards isolation protocol and sexual harassment of nurses in the hospital.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath himself announced the slapping of National Security Act against the Tablighi members on Friday morning, hours after Ghaziabad police booked them for obscenity and outraging of modesty and other charges on Thursday night.

“Whatever they had done to the female nurses, amounts to a brutal crime. They neither follow any law, nor humanity. Hence, NSA is being invoked against them.

They will not be spared,” Yogi said in a statement. With the stern action, Yogi has sent a strong message that whosoever misbehaves with doctors and paramedical staff, especially at the time of Covid-19 pandemic, would be dealt with strictly. The CM also stated that only male nurses and male cops would be deployed for Jamaat members henceforth.