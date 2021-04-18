Yogi Adityanath orders to double COVID beds after UP records highest single-day rise of 30,596 cases

Lucknow: Amid a new highest single-day record of 30,596 active cases and 129 deaths on Sunday, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has directed to double Covid beds and ICUs in 12 worst-affected districts and ordered to have a backup of 36 hours oxygen supply in every government and private Covid hospitals in Uttar Pradesh for the treatment of Covid positive patients.

Each day, the second wave of coronavirus is setting up new records of active cases. On Sunday, as many as 30,596 active cases and 129 deaths were reported from different parts of the state taking the total number of active cases to over 1.90 lakhs. The figure of active cases and fatality count are single-day highest ever since the outbreak of pandemic in March last year.

After reviewing the crisis on Sunday with Team-11, the CM ordered double Covid beds and ICUs in 12 worst-hit districts, including Lucknow, Varanasi, Kanpur, Prayagraj, Jhansi, Moradabad. In other districts, he issued directives to make arrangements for increasing 200 Covid beds within ten days.

To meet the demand of oxygen due to a sudden spike in the number of new cases, he announced the setting up of ten oxygen plants in different parts of the state with the help of the DRDO.

A 20,000 capacity plant became operational on Sunday at the SGPGIMS. The CM directed all CMOs to maintain a supply chain of life-saving drugs and medical equipment and a 36-hour backup for oxygen.

Yogi Adityanath has also directed the fire department to audit all government and private hospitals to check that any Raipur-like fire incident, in which many Covid positive patients died, does not occur. He ordered to slap NSA against those denying admissions to patients and hoarders of life-saving drugs.

The State health minister Jai Pratap Singh admitted shortage of medical oxygen supply in hospitals. He claimed that by the end of April, Uttar Pradesh will be requiring over 250 metric tons of oxygen to save the lives of the coronavirus patients.

The UP minister spoke to Union Health Minister Dr Harshvardhan on Sunday and requested help from the Centre to meet the ever-increasing demand of oxygen and life-saving Remdevisir injections for critical patients.

On the directions of the Union Defence Minister and Lucknow MP Rajnath Singh, the DRDO and Army Medical Corps have started setting up a 300-bed Covid hospital at the Haj House with German Hanger technique. The make-shift hospital will become operational in record time.

The DRDO is setting up another 300 bed Covid hospital at Golden Blossom resort. Both the hospitals would be run by the Army Medical corps to treat Covid positive patients in Rajnath’s parliamentary constituency.