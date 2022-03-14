Yogi Adityanath meets President Ram Nath Kovind in Delhi

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister-elect Yogi Adityanath on Monday called on President Ram Nath Kovind during his first visit to the national capital after the BJP registered a thumping victory in the state assembly polls.

"Yogi Adityanath called on President Ram Nath Kovind at Rashtrapati Bhavan," the president's office tweeted and posted pictures of the meeting.

Adityanath earlier also met senior BJP leader and Union minister Nitin Gadkari.

The Uttar Pradesh chief minister had also met Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, party chief J P Nadda and other senior leaders here on Sunday.

Adityanath's meeting with PM Modi had lasted for more than 100 minutes and he is believed to have discussed the broad contours of government formation and the structure of the new state cabinet.

A new government is to be formed in Uttar Pradesh, for which the new team of the Council of Ministers has to be chosen and the departments have to be allotted accordingly. Adityanath had a discussion regarding this with all the BJP leaders.

Published on: Monday, March 14, 2022, 11:43 AM IST