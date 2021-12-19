'Yogi Adityanath listens to the recordings every evening': Akhilesh Yadav alleges phone tapping by Uttar Pradesh govt

A day after the Income Tax department conducted a series of raids on his party leaders, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Sunday alleged that phones of his party leaders are being tapped, reported NDTV.

He also said that the Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister "listens to the recordings every evening".

"All related to Samajwadi Party are under surveillance. Yogi Adityanath himself hears the recordings in the evening. If you are contacting us you are also under radar," Akhilesh Yadav was quoted as saying by NDTV.

He said that all landline numbers of his office were also being tapped. The allegations came a day after four of his close associates were raided by Income Tax officials in Uttar Pradesh. Akhilesh Yadav said that the raids were an indication that the BJP was going to lose the election.

"Abhi to Income Tax Department aaya hai, Enforcement Directorate aayega, CBI aayega (Right now, now the tax department has come... the Enforcement Directorate will and the CBI will join soon). ut the cycle (the Samajwadi Party's poll symbol) will not stop," Akhilesh Yadav added.

His remarks comes a day after the Income Tax department conducted a series of raids on Samajwadi Party leaders including his private secretary Jainendra Yadav, party leader and spokesperson Rajeev Rai, and another party leader Manoj Yadav.

Akhilesh Yadav headed Samajwadi Party government in the state from 2012-17 and was succeeded by Yogi Adityanath. The war of words between BJP and SP continued ahead of crucial assembly elections scheduled early next year in the state.

(With inputs from Agencies)

Published on: Sunday, December 19, 2021, 02:41 PM IST