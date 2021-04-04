Yogi Adityanath directs to launch focussed COVID-19 vaccination drive in UP from April 8

Lucknow: In a bid to break the chain of the second surge of coronavirus in Uttar Pradesh, the Yogi Adityanath government has directed to launch 'Focussed Vaccination Drive' from April 8.

The Additional Chief Secretary Information Navneet Sehgal said that during the focussed vaccination drive, Covid-19 vaccines would be administered to those high-risk groups above the age of 45 years who move around often in the public and are vulnerable to catch and spread coronavirus.

He said that vaccination dates have been fixed for people of these high-risk groups to break the surging coronavirus chain. As per the focussed vaccination calendar released by the state government, vaccines will be administered to media persons, traders and shopkeepers on April 8 and 9 at all vaccination centres across the state.

April 10 has been fixed for Bank, Insurance and related organizations’ employees. A three-day drive will be launched on April 12, 13 and 14 for teachers of schools, colleges and universities. On April 15 and 16, Auto, bus drivers, rickshaw pullers roadside stall owners will be given jabs on priority.

April 17 and 19 have been fixed for frontline workers who could not take vaccines due to some reasons while April 20 and 21 has been fixed for lawyers and employees of state Judicial services. All employees of the Private sectors will be given vaccines on April 22 and 23.

The State Government has appealed to people above 45 years of age belonging to these high-risk groups to visit the nearest government hospitals or private vaccination centres as per their vaccination calendar to get vaccinated without fail. The vaccine is free at government hospitals while Rs 250 will be charged at private centres.