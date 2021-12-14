Yogi Adityanath did not take dip in Ganga as he knew it is dirty, says Akhilesh Yadav

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath did not take a dip in the Ganga as he knew the river is dirty, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav said on Tuesday, reported India Today.

"The BJP spent crores on cleaning the Ganga. But CM Yogi Adityanath knew that the Ganga is dirty. That's why he didn't take a dip," Akhilesh Yadav was quoted as saying by India Today.

Earlier, taking a jibe at top Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leadership who are in Varanasi for the inauguration of the Kashi Vishwanath Dham Corridor, Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav on Monday said people spend their last moments in the holy city.

Speaking to mediapersons in Saifai, the SP chief said, "It is good that the programmes are one-month long (for Kashi Vishwanath in Varanasi). They (PM Modi and other BJP leaders) should stay there for not only one, two or three months. That is a good place to stay. People also spend their last moments in Varanasi."

"The people of Uttar Pradesh will remove the BJP government this time. The expressways which were built are SP's expressways. BJP can lie in front of us, but not in front of God. We will provide a compensation of Rs 25 lakh to the kin of farmers who lost their lives, once the SP government is formed," Yadav said. Yadav's remarks are expected to raise the political heat in UP ahead of the Assembly polls early next year.

