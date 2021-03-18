Yogi Adityanath completes four years as UP CM, week-long celebration planned, check deets here

Lucknow: Reform, Perform and Transform will be the theme of a week-long celebrations across the state to mark Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath completing four years in the office. His list of achievements is long but he faces several challenges when he enters into fifth year ahead of 2022 polls.

The Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, who is the first BJP CM to remain in the office for four years since 1991, will hold a press conference on Friday to release a 64-page booklet, a song and a video film to list his achievements in the last four years.

On the occasion, the CM will distribute pensions to widows and destitute and tricycles to divyangs. An exhibition is being organized at Awadh Shilp Gram to showcase achievements of his government.

The celebrations have been organized in such a way that government’s achievements reach to all Lok Sabha, Vidhan Sabha constituencies up to Tehsil and block level. Each minister, MP and MLA have been entrusted with the task of being present in their constituencies to represent the government during the week-long celebrations.

Enlisting his government’s achievements, the booklet makes mention that the state government was ahead of other states in implementation of 44 development schemes after turning challenges thrown by the Covid-19 pandemic into opportunities.