Yogi Adityanath completes four years as UP CM, week-long celebration planned, check deets here

Lucknow: Reform, Perform and Transform will be the theme of a week-long celebrations across the state to mark Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath completing four years in the office. His list of achievements is long but he faces several challenges when he enters into fifth year ahead of 2022 polls.
The Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, who is the first BJP CM to remain in the office for four years since 1991, will hold a press conference on Friday to release a 64-page booklet, a song and a video film to list his achievements in the last four years.
On the occasion, the CM will distribute pensions to widows and destitute and tricycles to divyangs. An exhibition is being organized at Awadh Shilp Gram to showcase achievements of his government.
The celebrations have been organized in such a way that government’s achievements reach to all Lok Sabha, Vidhan Sabha constituencies up to Tehsil and block level. Each minister, MP and MLA have been entrusted with the task of being present in their constituencies to represent the government during the week-long celebrations.
Enlisting his government’s achievements, the booklet makes mention that the state government was ahead of other states in implementation of 44 development schemes after turning challenges thrown by the Covid-19 pandemic into opportunities.
Paperless budget, improvement in law and order, action against hardcore criminals and mafias, jobs to youth, industrial development and huge investment in the state, new airports, Expressways etc are some of the other highlights of the booklet of achievements.
But when he enters into fifth year, more challenges await him ahead of 2022 Assembly polls. The first will be to ensure victory in three-tier Panchayat polls, touted as mini Assembly polls.
Farmers’ agitation has put the BJP in a tight spot in Westrern Uttar Pradesh and nothing significant has been done to end the impasse and bring them back to the party fold.
Thirdly, after change of guard in Uttarakhand, a new power centre is likely to be created in Uttar Pradesh through A.K. Sharma which may give rise to infighting within the government and the organization.
