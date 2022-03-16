Yogi Adityanath arrives at BJP headquarters in Delhi, to discuss Uttar Pradesh govt formation

Uttar Pradesh's acting Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday arrived at the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) headquarters in Delhi. He will meet Union Home Minister Amit Shah, who is also the party's central observer for Uttar Pradesh, to discuss the government formation in the state. They will also hold discussions on the upcoming biennial polls for the legislative council. Party leaders Dr. Dinesh Sharma and Swatantra Dev Singh are also present for the meeting.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

For the unversed, the BJP stormed back to power in the crucial state of Uttar Pradesh, trouncing its main rival Samajwadi Party. The saffron party won more than 250 seats, becoming the first party in over three decades to form a government for a second consecutive time in the state.

Adityanath defeated his nearest rival Subhawati Shukla of the SP in the Gorakhpur Urban constituency by a whopping margin of 1.03 lakh votes. However, his deputy Keshav Prasad Maurya lost in Sirathu by 7,337 votes to SP’s Pallavi Patel.

Meanwhile, this big win has given the party a leeway in picking a council of ministers which carry its governance stamp. Party sources told news agency PTI that a deliberative exercise is aimed at ensuring that the new state government send out a positive message about their governance agenda as well as social representation.

Advertisement

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Wednesday, March 16, 2022, 04:46 PM IST