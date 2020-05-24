Yogi Adityanath announces to set up migrant commission for skill mapping and employment generation for all its workers

Uttar Pradesh government will form a migrant commission for skill mapping for all its workers; whether local or migrant, returning to their homes in Uttar Pradesh. This announcement was made by UP chief minister Yogi Adityanath during a live address through a portal. He said that this would be done to prepare a database of all the labour returning to Uttar Pradesh so that the state knows the skills of its labour. This he said would help the government to facilitate employment for them and ensure their social security. Returning workers have provided UP an opportunity to use its manpower for its own benefit and they would be used for the development of UP, announced the chief minister.

Yogi said that if any company needs manpower from Uttar Pradesh they will need to keep the government in loop before taking them. His government would guarantee social security, provide insurance and security. “States cannot take our labour without our permission because we need to ensure that our labour is not treated shabbily the way it was in some states during Corona pandemic times.”

He said that UP government is alert towards the threat of spread of infection through migrants returning home. “We have deployed 75,000 medical teams and strengthened screening. We are aware that infection will come with migrant labourers. But labourers are engaged in physical work and are a hardy lot. While an ordinary person can take 14 to 20 days to turn negative, the migrants are testing negative within 6 to 7 days.”