Yogi Aditaynath govt to develop app for modern education in UP madrasas

Lucknow: The students of madrasas would be taught about the great personalities and freedom fighters of India. The Yogi government has decided to develop a mobile application for imparting modern education to the students of madrasas.

The state minister for minorities’ welfare, Danish Azad Ansari has said that the app would help madrasas to modernize the style of teaching. Besides, the biographies of great persons and freedom fighters would also be included in the curriculum of UP madrasas very soon. He said that very soon, the entire education system in the UP madrasas would be modernized and new techniques are likely to be introduced.

According to him, the idea behind changing the curriculum of madrasas is to instill feeling of 'Rashtrabhakti' among its students. He said that the state government has begun the process of developing mobile app for madrasa students. The app is based on the curriculum of madrasas with modern contents. He said that in the first phase select madrasas of state would be taken up for modernization.

Earlier in March this year, the UP Board for Madrasa Education had made recital of the national anthem mandatory during morning prayers. The board had stated that every day after morning prayers in madrasas, the students would have to recite national anthem.

Published on: Thursday, April 07, 2022, 10:54 PM IST