Yogendra Yadav, 100 farmers detained in Haryana's Sirsa after agitating against Centre's new farm laws

Chandigarh: Swaraj India party president Yogendra Yadav and nearly 100 farmers were taken into preventive custody in Haryana's Sirsa on Wednesday after a group of agriculturists agitating against the Centre's new farm laws were evicted by the police from their dharna site on a busy road.

Besides Yadav, Haryana Kisan Manch chief Prahalad Singh was also taken into preventive custody and detained, Sirsa DSP Kuldeep Singh said.

Singh said that farmers were holding dharna on a busy highway in Sirsa where the administration had not given them the permission.

"The farmers had been allowed to hold their dharna on Dussehra grounds and we had asked them to move there and also had given them a choice to go to another site near Deputy Commissioner's office. However, they did not agree after which we took them into preventive custody," Singh said.

He said commuters were facing difficulty as the peasants were holding dharna in the middle of a busy road.

The farmers were put on buses and other vehicles arranged by the administration and taken to a nearby police station.

"Along with protesting farmers, I have been detained from farmers' protest site in Sirsa Been taken to Police Thana Sadar, Sirsa," Yadav, who lent support to the peasants' agitation against the new farm bills, posted on Twitter.

Yadav claimed that the Haryana government is rattled by farmers' questions and is bent upon using "brutal force to prevent dissent".

"I have been detained by Haryana Police for joining a peaceful dharna at Sirsa. Dharna site demolished. About 100 farmers and leaders arrested. Clearly, Haryana govt is rattled by farmers' questions, bent upon using brutal force to prevent dissent," Yadav said in another tweet.