Yet to receive license to export Covishield: Serum Institute of India

The Serum Institute of India (SII) clarified on Monday that the company is yet to receive the permission from the authority here to export its Covid-19 vaccine to other nations, the company official told IANS.

The clarification has come after it was reported in the media that India has barred the company from exporting its vaccine for several months.

However, IANS was told that the permission has not yet been granted for exporting the vaccine.

The company, whose Covid-19 vaccine 'Covishield', which is developed from the master seed of AstraZeneca/Oxford Covid vaccine, received emergency authorisation approval in the country by Drug Controller General of India (DCGI) on Sunday.

The same day, the company was granted the permission to manufacture its vaccine by the DCGI.

Adar Poonawalla, SII's CEO was reported saying that 'the company received the emergency authorisation approval on the condition that it doesn't export the shots to ensure that vulnerable populations in India are protected'.