Yes Minister: The old BBC comedy everyone is nostalgic about after MHA’s bizarre clarifications

There was a hankering for an old British classic thanks to the bizarre clarifications that have been coming out of the Ministry Home Affairs. Even though the British left over 70 years ago, they left behind a group of well-trained ninjas whose sole raison d’etre is to make life more complicated for Indians.

They are secret cult and only choose a handful but those who make it are promised huge gains. We are talking about of course the shadowy class of people known in India as babus or bureaucrats!

While samurais use swords, the babu uses cryptic words to strike terror into the denizens of India, particularly during a confused time like a pandemic.

In the age of Twitter, this means one announcement needs a thousand clarifications. For example, the latest lockdown clarification needed an assurance that barbershops, hair salons, liquor shops wouldn’t be allowed to open. In rural areas, all shops barring those in shopping malls (yes SoBo brats, there are malls in rural India), would be allowed to open. Sadly for tipplers, no booze shops would open.

Journalist Rajdeep Sardesai wasn’t the only one who was reminded of the classic TV series Yes Ministers as he wrote: “Remember classic tv series Yes Minister? Well, we now have a real life comedy being enacted by MHA. Every order reeks of bureaucratic gobbledygook. next day, lines rewritten, as are conditions. Result? total chaos. Latest one is on shops! So who is our Hacker and Sir Humphrey?”