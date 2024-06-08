‘Yes, I Got It Wrong But…’: Prashant Kishor's 1st Reaction After Lok Sabha Elections 2024 Prediction Proven Wrong

PTI

Renowned political strategist Prashant Kishor finally broke his silence and admitted that his prediction for the outcome of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections was incorrect during an interview with India Today TV on Friday. However, he maintained that he was accurate about other factors, such as the BJP's vote share remaining stable and some dissent on the ground for PM Modi. Kishor also shared his insights on the election results during the interview.

“We were incorrect by about 20 percent": Kishor

Kishor, who had predicted that the BJP would secure over 300 seats, humbly acknowledged that his estimate was off the mark. “We were incorrect by about 20 percent. We anticipated around 300 seats for the BJP, but they ended up with 240,” Kishor told news anchors Rajdeep Sardesai and Rahul Kanwal.

However, the political strategist defended his overall assessment, stating that while he got the numbers wrong, the general voter sentiment regarding the current dispensation, as he had estimated before the elections, was largely accurate.

According to Kishor, there was no pervasive anger against PM Modi, and the BJP’s vote share remained steady. “Although there were pockets of discontent and some anger towards the BJP, there was no widespread animosity towards Modi,” he noted.

While Kishor’s projection of the BJP's seat count was inaccurate, he pointed out that the party managed to sustain its vote share, achieving a 36 percent share of the total votes, which he described as maintaining the status quo. “Modi and the NDA are back in power, affirming that they are still the leading party,” he stated.

This is Congress's third-worst performance: Kishor

Discussing the Congress party's performance, which saw an improvement with 99 seats, Kishor cautioned against viewing this as a significant revival for the party or Rahul Gandhi. “This is the third-worst performance in Congress's history. Even during its previous low points, the party secured more seats. The current outcome indicates they have a chance but not a major comeback,” he asserted.

Kishor also addressed concerns about the stability of the coalition government, saying that in his view, PM Modi would be able to run the government efficiently.

Kishor on Naidu, Kumar

Additionally, Kishor believed that leaders like Chandrababu Naidu and Nitish Kumar would not be able to exert undue influence over the NDA.

Looking ahead to upcoming state elections in Maharashtra, Haryana, and Jharkhand, Kishor noted the advantageous position of the Opposition. “The BJP is on the defensive in these states, which presents a strategic opportunity for the Opposition,” he said.

"BJP will remain the dominant force for next 20-30 years"

Kishor also commented on the long-term prospects of the BJP, predicting that the party will remain a dominant force in Indian politics for the next 20-30 years. “Similar to how the Congress was the central pole around which politics revolved for decades, the BJP will occupy that position for the foreseeable future,” he concluded.