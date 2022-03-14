Yellow alert issued for heat wave in Gujarat region for next 2 days

As the heat kicks in northern and central parts of India, the Meteorological Centre (MET) Ahmedabad on Monday issued yellow alerts for a heatwave in the Gujarat region for the next two days.

"Temperature might rise around 1-2° C & a severe heatwave is expected in Saurashtra & Gujarat regions. The temperature in Ahmedabad is expected around 40-41° C," ANI quoted saying Manorama Mohanty, Director, MET Ahmedabad.

Meanwhile, IMD has also issued a heatwave warning for the next 24 hours in Maharashtra's north Konkan, Thane, Mumbai and Raigad regions.

Warm conditions persisted in Mumbai on Monday with the IMD’s Santacruz observatory recording a maximum temperature of 38.6 degrees, while the Colaba one recorded a maximum temperature of 37.6 degrees.

Kerala's Disaster Management Authority on Monday as well issued an alert for heatwave as the State continues to reel under extremely hot weather.

Published on: Monday, March 14, 2022, 05:46 PM IST