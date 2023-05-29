Yellow alert issued for Bengaluru, surrounding areas as IMD predicts moderate rainfall

Representational pic | File

A yellow alert has been issued by the Indian Meteorological Department for Bengaluru, indicating the prediction of moderate rainfall in the city on Monday. The department has also cautioned residents about potential weather disruptions and the possibility of power cuts in certain areas of the state as a result of the rain.

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has stated that Bengaluru Rural, Bengaluru Urban, Chikkaballapur, Kolar, and Mandya districts will experience light rainfall, and yellow alerts have been issued for these areas. The IMD has also mentioned the possibility of thunderstorms accompanied by lightning and strong winds, with speeds ranging from 30-40 kilometers per hour, persisting until 4:30 pm on Monday. Additionally, the department has warned about potential traffic disruptions and advised caution to prevent accidents during the inclement weather.

Recently, Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah convened a meeting with all district collectors, urging them to make necessary preparations for the approaching monsoon season. He emphasised the importance of proactive measures to mitigate potential risks. Additionally, the Chief Minister issued a stern warning, highlighting that if any accidents were to occur due to the negligence or irresponsibility of officials, strict action would be taken against them.