'Yeh toh shuruvaat hi hai...': President Donald Trump tweets in Hindi during India visit; says 'America loves India'

In India for his maiden state visit to the nation, US President Donald Trump seems to be discovering a new language.
On Monday, the President took to Twitter, writing in Hindi that he was en-route.
"Hum Bharat aane ke liye tatpar hain. Hum raste me hain, kuchh hi ghanton me hum sab milenge," Trump tweeted earlier on Monday. This prompted a response from Prime Minister Modi stating "atithi devo bhava".
Hours later, following the Gujarat arm of his two day trip, Trump was at it again. Writing in Devanagari script, Trump tweeted that the First Lady and he had travelled 8000 miles to give a message to every citizen of this country a message.
"America Bhaarat ko prem karta hai, America Bharat ka sammaan karta hai, aur America ke log hamesha Bharat ke logon ke sachche aur nishthaavaan dost rahenge (America loves India, America respects India and the people of America will always remain true and loyal friends of the people of India)," he wrote on Twitter.
Soon after, Trump added that America and India would "strengthen their countries".
"America aur Bharat apne deshon ko majaboot banaenge, apne logon ko sampann banaenge, bade sapane dekhane vaalon ko aur bada banaenge aur apana bhavishy pehale se kaheen adhik ujjaval banaenge... aur yeh toh shurvaat hi hai," he wrote.
It must be added that the President frequently adopts the languages of different countries when he is visiting them.
Speaking at the Motera Stadium in Gujarat Prime Minister Narendra Modi called the US President "my friend, India's friend".
"There is so much that we share: Values and ideals, spirit of enterprise and innovation, opportunities and challenges, hopes and aspirations," Modi said. He also drew a parallel between the two countries citing the Statue of Unity in Gujarat.
President Trump for his part said that "America loves India, America respects India and America will always be a faithful and loyal friend to the Indian people."
(With inputs from agencies)
(For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)