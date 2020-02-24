'Yeh toh shuruvaat hi hai...': President Donald Trump tweets in Hindi during India visit; says 'America loves India'

In India for his maiden state visit to the nation, US President Donald Trump seems to be discovering a new language.

On Monday, the President took to Twitter, writing in Hindi that he was en-route.

"Hum Bharat aane ke liye tatpar hain. Hum raste me hain, kuchh hi ghanton me hum sab milenge," Trump tweeted earlier on Monday. This prompted a response from Prime Minister Modi stating "atithi devo bhava".