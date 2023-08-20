'Yeh Mera Area Hai Aur Hum Yahan Ke Mawali': Goon Points Pistol At Bihar Govt Official In Jehanabad, Video Goes Viral

In yet another incident of crime from Bihar, this time from Jehanabad, a man entered a government office in Kansua Panchayat building in Shakurabad police station area and threatened a government official using a pistol. The government official was warned to do as told and even threatened with dire consequences if he did not pay heed to the demands made by the miscreants. The accused miscreant also told the government official that Yeh Mera Area Hai Aur Hum Yahan Ke Mawali (This is my area and I am the ruffian here).

A video of the incident surfaced on social media, which showed how the men barged into the office and held a gun at the government official's head on Saturday (August 19). Not just this, after threatening the man by pointing a gun on his head and abusing him, one of the henchmen of the main accused Om Prakash alias Baddhu Yadav, beat up the government official and tried to snatch away his mobile phone.

Disclaimer: The below video contains abuse. Viewer discretion advised.

The government employee who was threatened has been identified as Ameen Balmukund. At the time he was assaulted, a woman government employee was also present, who even questioned the accused about their actions. However, the accused paid no heed to her attempts to stop the bullying and assault.

Reports said that one of the employees inside the government office recorded the video while the assault was taking place. Also, the accused Om Prakash alias Baddhu Yadav is also seen abusing the officer and saying that things should happen as per his instructions in the area.

The accused men ran away as soon as they learnt that police had arrived at the spot. However, the accused Om Prakash also threatened of further consequences if his warning is not taken seriously.

Crime in Bihar

Bihar has been in the news for the wrong reasons as incidents of murder and crime has been rampant in the last few days. On Friday, a journalist in Bihar Araria was shot dead by four people. The incident led to widespread outrage and questions were raised on the law and order situation in the state of Bihar.

