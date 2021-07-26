Yediyurappa yet another victim of PM Modi forcing senior leaders into retirement: Congress on Karnataka CM resignation

New Delhi: The Congress on Monday took a swipe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi over B S Yediyurappa's resignation as Karnataka chief minister, and said he is yet another "victim" of the PM who has a record of allegedly forcing retirements of senior BJP leaders.

Congress general secretary Randeep Surjewala charged that it is Delhi's autocracy that decides chief ministers and not the will of BJP's MLA's.

He also alleged that the BJP government in Karnataka is an "illegitimate" one as it is born out of "defection and corruption".

The Congress has been alleging that the BJP used the Pegasus spyware to oust the Congress-JDS government in the state.

"The ignominy, torment and insult being heaped upon B S Yediyurappa by Modi ji, dictating him to tender his resignation, makes him PM's latest victim and member of the 'forced retirement club'," Surjewala charged on Twitter.

"We now know that Delhi's autocracy decides CM's and not the will of BJP's MLAs," he further charged.