Yediyurappa to induct 17 ministers in the first phase of his cabinet expansion

Bengaluru: Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa would induct 17 legislators as ministers in the first phase of his cabinet expansion, a party official said on Tuesday."Our party high command has cleared the list of 17 legislators to be included in the cabinet. An oath will be given by the state Governor Vajubhai Vala at Raj Bhavan in the city on Tuesday," party official G Madhusudana told IANS.

Governor will administer the oath of office to the lawmakers from 10.30-11.30 a.m. in the 'Glass House' on the lawns of Raj Bhavan, amid tight security. The legislators to be sworn are: Govind Karjol, C N Ashwath Narayan, Laxman Savadi, K S Eshwarappa, R Ashoka, Jagadish Shettar, B Sreeramulu, S Suresh Kumar, V Somanna, C.T. Ravi, Basavaraj Bommai, Kota Srinivas Poojari, J C Madhu Swamy, Chandrakantagouda Patil, H Nagaesh, Prabhu Chauhan and Jollie Shashikala Annasaheb. Jollie will be the lone woman in the cabinet. Out of the 17, 16 belong to the BJP and 1, H Nagesh, is an Independent MLA from Mulbagal assembly seat.

Bharatiya Janata Party's Kota Srinivas Poojari is the party's leader in the state legislative council. Three weeks after he took oath as the Chief Minister of the state, Yediyurappa will finally have a full cabinet.