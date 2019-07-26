Yeddyurappa and leadership on same page, will form stable government in Karnataka: BJP leaders

New Delhi: With BJP leader B S Yeddyurappa staking claim to form government in Karnataka on Friday, his party colleagues here backed his candidature as chief minister and said he enjoys the support of a majority of MLAs and will bring stability to the state.

Yeddyurappa was invited to form the government after he met Governor Vajubhai Vala to stake claim and requested him to administer the oath of office and secrecy on Friday evening. On Tuesday, the H D Kumaraswamy government lost the confidence vote, ending nearly three weeks of political suspense.

Former state minister and MP Shobha Karandlaje, considered a Yeddyurappa loyalist, refuted suggestions that the BJP central leadership wanted to adopt a more cautious approach and wait for a few more days.

"Yeddyurappa staked claim to form the government only after getting a nod from the central leadership. He and the central leaders are on the same page," the Lok Sabha MP from the state said.

"BJP's national media in-charge Anil Baluni said the new dispensation will be development oriented and stable, unlike the previous "unholy alliance" of the Congress and the JD(S).