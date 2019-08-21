Yamuna water level not rising anymore says Flood Control Department

New Delhi: After breaching the danger mark a few days back, the water level in Yamuna river in Delhi has become constant at 206.60 meters and is not rising anymore, informed Deepak Kumar, an official from Irrigation and Flood Control Department (I&FCD) on Wednesday. He also stated that gradually the water level will come down now. It is worth noticing that the river Yamuna flows through six districts of Delhi and low-lying areas are prone to flooding. On Monday, the river breached the danger mark of 205.33 meters.

The Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had chaired a high-level meeting of Cabinet ministers and officers of concerned departments to take stock of preparedness for any situation arising out of incoming excess water in the river. After meeting, the Delhi Chief Minister also urged the people living on the Yamuna floodplains and low-lying areas to move to safer places.

As a precautionary measure, the vehicular movement on 'Loha Pul', an old iron bridge over the river connecting East Delhi to Old Delhi, was closed in view of the increasing water level.

By DEEPTI/ASHISH/ANI