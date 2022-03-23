Yaduveer Wadiyar turns 30, know all about Maharaja of Mysore

The current scion of the Mysore royal family Yaduveer Wadiyar turns 30 on March 24.

The 30-year-old royal scion, a graduate of the University of Massachusetts in the US, was in 2015 anointed as the new Maharaja of Mysore, titular head of the over 600-year-old Wadiyar dynasty.

Yaduveer, a son of Tripura Sundara Devi and Swarup Anand Gopal Raj Urs, is the grandson of late princess Gayathri Devi, the eldest sister of Srikantadatta and eldest daughter of the last maharaja (king) Jayachamarajendra Wadiyar.

Considered one of the richest royals in the country, the Wadiyars have huge moveable and immovable properties, including royal palaces in Mysore and Bengaluru, located amid vast estates valued at crores of rupees.

