Yaas ravages West Bengal, Odisha

Balasore / Kolkata / Ranchi

Cyclone Yaas, packing winds of up to 130-145 kmph, whi­plashed the country’s eastern coasts on Wednesday, dumping heavy rain, damaging houses and farmlands, and leaving over 4 persons dead — 3in Odisha and 1 in Bengal — officials said.

Thick sheets of rain blurred the vast coastline, as the cyclone made landfall around 9 am near Dhamra port in Odisha, with surging waters swamping the mud-and-thatch houses in the low-lying areas, where a massive evacuation drive has been undertaken to move more than 20 lakh people to safety.

Residents of several parts of the two coastal districts of Balasore and Bhadrak, which bore the brunt of the 'very severe cyclonic storm', are staying without power since Tuesday night while many people have been evacuated to safer places by the government.

Seawater inundated several villages in Bahanaga and Remuna blocks in the Balasore district, and Dhamra and Basudevpur in the Bhadrak district, the state's Special Relief Commissioner PK Jena said.

The state government distributed dry foods and the relief materials sent by Red Cross Bhawan in Bhubaneswar to the affected areas.

The storm, which had weakened during the afternoon, had left the coastal states on edge, with the Bengal government claiming that at least one crore people have been affected damaging almost three lakh houses and 154 dams, according to a primary survey.

In West Bengal, several people were seen running to take shelter in Mandarmoni area in East Midnapore and in Diamond Harbour in South 24 Parganas as the sea and river condition became extremely rough. “Our house got completely wiped off due to the flood; we have lost everything,” said a weeping woman. The West Bengal government had opened 14000 relief camps where 15 lakhs people had taken shelter there. Relief worth rupees 10 crore was distributed and all the people were given dry foods and water in all the shelter camps.

Sources said four persons were killed, but there was no official confirmation yet. NDRF personnel were seen ferrying elderly people to safer places.

The Army has deployed 17 columns in West Bengal to assist the administration, a defence official said. Rescue operation by the Army was also underway in Howrah district. 'Yaas' is the second cyclonic storm to hit India within a week after 'Tauktae' tore into its western coast, causing death and destruction.

Meanwhile, Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Wednesday announced seven days of relief for families affected due to the cyclone.