X Suspends Account Of 'Liver Doc' After Bengaluru Court Order In Case Filed By Himalaya Wellness

The social media platform 'X', formerly Twitter, has taken the step of suspending the 'Liver Doc' account, managed by Dr. Cyriac Abby Philips, renowned for debunking medical misconceptions on the internet. This move was in response to Himalaya Wellness filing a complaint with the Bengaluru Civil Court against him.

In a temporary order issued on September 23, the court prohibited Dr. Philips from publishing any defamatory content about the complainant. Additionally, in an ex-parte order, the court instructed platform 'X' to suspend the Liver Doc account. The court is scheduled to hear the case next on January 5, 2024.

Company filed case against Liver Doc over post on their product

Himalaya Wellness initiated legal action following Dr. Philips allegedly made defamatory comments about Liv.52, one of the company's products utilised by individuals with liver ailments, in a post on platform 'X' in August of the previous year.

The company presented before the court that the "derogatory statement and materials" regarding their product have had a significant impact on their business operations.

“There is a need to issue ad-interim ex-parte injunction directing the party who is posting such materials to remove them at the earliest so as to minimise the damage caused," the plaintiff urged the court.

Liver Doc recently slammed WHO for promoting traditional medicines

Dr. Philips, a prominent critic of Ayurveda and other traditional healthcare practices, garnered attention last month for his disapproval of the World Health Organisation (WHO) acknowledging the "benefits" of traditional medicines.

"For millions of people around the world, Traditional Medicine is their first stop for health and well-being. Which of these have you used? Acupuncture, Ayurveda, Herbal medicine, Homeopathy, Naturopathy, Osteopathy, Traditional Chinese medicine, Unani medicine," the global health body had posted.

Dr. Philips was one of those who criticised the WHO, alleging that it was “patronising pseudoscientific garbage".

Read Also NewsClick's Twitter Account Suspended Days After Allegations Of Running Chinese Propaganda

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)