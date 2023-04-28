Wrestlers vs WFI: Supreme Court to hear Athletes' plea today; happenings so far

Athletes conduct morning exercise, training session at Jantar Mantar | ANI

Indian wrestlers, including Olympians Sakshi Malik, Vinesh Phogat, and Bajrang Punia, have staged a protest at Jantar Mantar in Delhi alleging sexual harassment by Wrestling Federation of India chief and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh.

The wrestlers have moved the Supreme Court for an urgent hearing into their request for a case against Singh, who has denied the allegations. The court has issued a notice to Delhi Police on the wrestlers' request.

The wrestlers had first staged protests earlier this year with their charges against Singh and other trainers but withdrew it followng assurance by Sports Minister Anurag Thakur. They returned with fresh protests alleging inaction. on their charges.

Serious Allegations of Sexual Harassment

The wrestlers have alleged that they were sexually harassed by Singh and other trainers. They have demanded a transparent investigation into the matter and have vowed to stay put at Jantar Mantar until a case is lodged. They have also sought time from Prime Minister Narendra Modi to discuss the charges against Singh, who has indicated he will fight fiercely to prove his innocence.

Support and Criticism

Sports Minister Anurag Thakur formed a committee to look into the charges. Thakur has assured the wrestlers that the government stood with them, and he himself spoke to the protesters for 12 hours. However, the committee's findings have not been made public yet.

The Sports Minister had formed a committee to look into the wrestlers' charges, which submitted its report on April 5. The wrestlers allege that no action has been taken on their charges.

The wrestlers have also criticized Indian Olympic Association chief PT Usha, who called their protest "indiscipline" and advised them to wait for the committee's report. The wrestlers were hurt by Usha's statement and claimed they were looking up to her for support.

Supreme Court Notice and Committee Report

The Supreme Court has issued a notice to Delhi Police on the wrestlers' request for an urgent hearing. The court has said that "there are serious allegations made in the petition by wrestlers who have represented India in international games about sexual harassment meted out to them. The matter requires consideration by this court."