Wrestlers Vs Brij Bhushan Singh Case: 550-Page Cancellation Report Filed By Delhi Police In Patiala House Court In POCSO Matter

Brij Bhushan Singh. | (Credits: Twitter)

On Thursday, in the wrestlers versus Brij Bhushan Singh case, a cancellation report has been filed in the minor's case in Delhi Patiala House Court. The next date of hearing is 4th of July, said ANI. A cancellation report is filed in cases when no corroborative evidence is found, reported ANI.

The Delhi Police on Thursday submitted its charge sheet in the wrestlers' case in Rouse Avenue court on Thursday, sources said.The sources said that the charge sheet contains statements of over 150 witnesses. In April, Delhi Police registered two separate FIRs against the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh based on sexual harassment allegations.

The first FIR pertains to the accusations made by a minor and has been filed under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, along with relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code concerning the act of outraging modesty. The second FIR focuses on comprehensive investigations into the complaints made by adult complainants and involves relevant sections of the IPC related to outraging of modesty.

