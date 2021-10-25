'Would hold talks with people of Jammu and Kashmir rather than Pakistan': Home Minister Amit Shah

New Delhi: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday said the government would rather hold talks with the youth and “brothers and sisters” of the Valley than Pakistan as suggested by National Conference president Farooq Abdullah. He also said the only intention behind repealing Article 370 was to put Kashmir and Jammu on the path of development, and people will see the “fruits of our efforts by 2024”. Shah, who arrived in Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday for his first visit since the abrogation of Article 370 in August 2019, remotely inaugurated several development projects and laid the foundation stone of some.

Before beginning his speech at a function in Srinagar, the Home Minister got the bullet proof glass shield for the speaker removed. Later, he told the audience that he likes to have a “mann ki baat” with the people. “I was cursed and criticised bitterly and today, I wish to talk to you with an open heart without security and without any bullet proof glass. And, here I am in front of you,” Shah said while speaking at a heavily guarded Sher-e-Kashmir International Convention Centre.

“Friends, I saw the newspapers where Farooq (Abdullah) Saheb has suggested to me that the government should engage in talks with Pakistan. Well, he is a seasoned politician, who has been the chief minster of (erstwhile) state, and this is his suggestion, but I would like to tell Farooq Saheb that if talks are to be held, I would like to hold it with brothers and sisters of the Kashmir Valley and the youth of the Kashmir Valley,” Shah said.

On the abrogation of Article 370, he said repealing it had only one ‘pakeeza’ (pious) intention, and that was to put Kashmir, Jammu and newly created Union Territory of Ladakh on the path of development. “You will see the fruits of our efforts by 2024,” Shah, who donned a traditional Kashmiri pheran, said.

The minister also said, “The next time they (local politicians) mislead you about land being snatched after repeal of Article 370, tell them how much land has been taken away in your village or area. No land has been snatched in the two years since August 2019.”

Shah inaugurated a 500-bed hospital at Bemina, completed at a cost of Rs 115 crore, laid the foundation stone for the Handwara Medical College, a Rs 46-crore steel girder bridge over the Ferozepur Nallah in Baramulla district and road projects worth Rs 4,000 crore, among others.

The home minister, who is on his Jammu and Kashmir visit's third day, said that those who advocate talks with Islamabad and separatists should be asked what has Pakistan done in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK). “Compare the development between this side and PoK. Do they have electricity, roads, healthcare and toilets for women? There is nothing. You (Kashmiris) have the same rights as any other Indian does,” he said.

Without naming Congress, National Conference and Peoples' Democratic Party, he said while only three medical colleges were set up by the “three families which have ruled Jammu and Kashmir”, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has ensured seven new medical colleges and these are coming up. “Earlier, 500 youths could become doctors ... now 2,000 youths can become doctors from these new medical colleges. Nobody will need to go to Pakistan to study medicine,” he said.

