Worst birthday present: Bihar Minister claims Lalu Prasad Yadav has a third son

As RJD president Lalu Prasad celebrated his 73rd birthday in his prison ward in Ranchi on Thursday, Public Relations Minister Neeraj Kumar held a press conference in Patna and produced a document that suggests besides, Tej Pratap and Tejashwi, Lalu has a third son a Tarun Yadav.

Neeraj Kumar produced documents of sale deeds of land and registration papers from district collectorate and claimed Tarun Yadav was given land at Phulwaria in Gopalganj district in November 2003. In the registration paper, Tarun has been described as the son of Lalu Prasad. Kumar demanded Lalu should make his 'third son' Tarun 'public'.

He produced several documents to suggest Lalu had given jobs in the Railways by taking land from different people even in his village. These land plots were transferred in the name of his sons.

Lalu Prasad celebrated his birthday in the prison ward in Ranchi where his son and leader of opposition, Tejashwi Prasad Yadav was present with a 72-pound cake. Lalu talked to his family members in Patna via a video call.

RJD claimed its workers fed about one lakh poor people in different parts of the state on Thursday to celebrate his birthday.

State RJD president, Jagdanand Singh had asked the workers to celebrate the day as Garib Samman Diwas and avoid candle lights on his birthday.

Lalu's elder son Tej Pratap visited temples in Patna and offered prayers for his father's long life. He visited two ancient temples in old Patna to offer the special prayers.