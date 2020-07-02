Worried about tax-saving investments? IT Department extends deadline to July 31

In order to provide relief to tax-payers, the Income Tax (I-T) Department on Thursday announced that the deadlines for making tax-saving payments/investments for 2019-20 have been extended till July 31, in wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.

"Understanding and keeping in mind the times that we are in, we have further extended deadlines. Now, tax-saving investments/payments for FY 2019-20 can be made up to July 31, 2020. We do hope this helps you plan things better," the I-T Department tweeted.