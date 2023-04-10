 Kolkata: Worms infest confections put up for sale in JW Marriott hotel; disgusting video surfaces
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaKolkata: Worms infest confections put up for sale in JW Marriott hotel; disgusting video surfaces

Kolkata: Worms infest confections put up for sale in JW Marriott hotel; disgusting video surfaces

The undated video shows worms crawling in cakes put up for sale at the 5-star JW Marriott Hotel bakery in Kolkata.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Monday, April 10, 2023, 03:43 PM IST
article-image
Worms infest confections put up for sale in JW Marriot hotel; horrifying video surfaces | Screengrab

The stellar reputation of JW Marriott, which is Marriott International’s luxury portfolio and consists of award-winning properties, has been blemished by a recent video circulating on social media.

The undated video shows worms crawling in cakes put up for sale at the 5-star JW Marriott Hotel bakery in Kolkata.

Confections infested by worms

In the video, a woman who is speaking in Bengali can be heard saying that the baked items, put up for sale in the hotel were infested by various kinds of insects.

According to the woman, she visited the hotel to pick up pastries. When she entered the bakery, she saw cockroaches and various other insects roaming on the confections kept on the counter.

She further stated that the items are not only for the customers but also for people ordering online adding that people should be wary before ordering from here.

Watch video:

The video has sparked a flurry of reactions on Twitter."Shocked to see such poor conditions," one user wrote. "This is horrific!" another user remarked.

Several also pointed out that the incident is especially shocking since it happened in a 5-star hotel.

One pointed out that the JW Marriott Kolkata is rated higher than ITC Royal Bengal and the people receive such kind of food.

Read Also
8 Hilarious food memes that every Indian will relate to; share on their family WhatsApp group
article-image
Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Shraddha Walkar murder case: Court restrains Aaj Tak from using any material related to FIR

Shraddha Walkar murder case: Court restrains Aaj Tak from using any material related to FIR

National Siblings Day 2023: Funny dialogues that are a part of every brother and sister's daily...

National Siblings Day 2023: Funny dialogues that are a part of every brother and sister's daily...

TN Assembly adopts resolution seeking prescribing of time limit for Governors to act on Bills

TN Assembly adopts resolution seeking prescribing of time limit for Governors to act on Bills

Who is Papalpreet Singh? Amrtipal's arrested aide who helped him escape

Who is Papalpreet Singh? Amrtipal's arrested aide who helped him escape

Siblings Day 2023: Priyanka Gandhi's Instagram post for Rahul; take a look at their adorable...

Siblings Day 2023: Priyanka Gandhi's Instagram post for Rahul; take a look at their adorable...