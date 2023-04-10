Kolkata: Worms infest confections put up for sale in JW Marriott hotel; disgusting video surfaces

Worms infest confections put up for sale in JW Marriot hotel; horrifying video surfaces | Screengrab

The stellar reputation of JW Marriott, which is Marriott International’s luxury portfolio and consists of award-winning properties, has been blemished by a recent video circulating on social media.

The undated video shows worms crawling in cakes put up for sale at the 5-star JW Marriott Hotel bakery in Kolkata.

Confections infested by worms

In the video, a woman who is speaking in Bengali can be heard saying that the baked items, put up for sale in the hotel were infested by various kinds of insects.

According to the woman, she visited the hotel to pick up pastries. When she entered the bakery, she saw cockroaches and various other insects roaming on the confections kept on the counter.

She further stated that the items are not only for the customers but also for people ordering online adding that people should be wary before ordering from here.

The video has sparked a flurry of reactions on Twitter."Shocked to see such poor conditions," one user wrote. "This is horrific!" another user remarked.

Several also pointed out that the incident is especially shocking since it happened in a 5-star hotel.

One pointed out that the JW Marriott Kolkata is rated higher than ITC Royal Bengal and the people receive such kind of food.

Shocked to see such poor conditions @JWMarriott #Kolkata — Gagan Parakh (@pgagan) April 6, 2023

This is horrific!

Wak...thuuuuuuuu — Dr Dhiman Bhattacharya 🇮🇳 🇮🇳 🇮🇳 (@DrdhimanBhatta1) April 7, 2023

Where the JW Marriott Kolkata rate higher than ITC royal bengal & people get this🤣 — Sabyasachi Hasan (@SabyasachiHasa1) April 6, 2023