World’s first humanoid robot citizen, Sophia lands in Kolkata after travelling 65 odd countries

Replete with facial expressions, she also spoke of her favourite place to visit in Kolkata being the house of Nobel laureate Rabindranath Tagore and see his works of art and music. She also spoke of the city of joy being home to Mother Teresa.

Students were enthusiastic to see what the future could hold in the field of robotics and artificial intelligence. Sophia’s message to students was, “I know that your exams are nearing. Study hard but don’t rely on memorizing only.” Sophia felt that India is a huge country for technological advancement.

Not just this, medical practitioners asked whether Sophia will be able to perform surgeries one day. “Why not. Robots can helpful to doctors to do surgery remotely when instructed. It will be amazing if doctors can be doing surgery one moment in INDIA, Hongkong and next in Istanbul,” said Sophia while referring to senior Vice-Chairman, Director and head of Cardiac Surgery, Medica Superspeciality Hospitals Dr Kunal Sarkar who was on stage during the event.

Sophia, however, made it clear that robots cannot take over the world and replace humans and gave an example, “I can beat you at chess, but you can beat me at kick boxing,” said the humanoid robot who emphasized on the fact that robots compliment human beings.

Sophia was devised in a laboratory in Hong Kong four years ago and hold a Saudi Arabian citizenship. “I spend most of my time in my Hong Kong lab. But I also travel to Los Angeles,” Sophia said when asked where she travelled from.

One of the professors said that Sophia is here to compliment human beings and in terms of ethics, we have to know how to deal with her and when it comes to being amazed or careful, it should be a bit of both.