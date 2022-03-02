World Wildlife Day 2022: A look at some lesser-known wildlife destinations in India

World Wildlife Day is observed each year on March 3 to raise awareness about issues that impact wildlife. Earth is home to innumerable species, and each one of them plays an important role in balancing the environment. It can be found in all ecosystems, deserts, rainforests, plains, and other areas.

On December 20, 2013, The United Nations General Assembly (UNGA), at its 68th session, decided to proclaim March 3, the day of the adoption of the Convention on International Trade in Endangered Species of Wild Fauna and Flora (CITES), as World Wildlife Day. World Wildlife Day has since become an extremely important day which aims at reducing the destructive repercussions of human actions on wildlife.

Ranthambore, Jim Corbett, Gir National Park and Sundarbans are some of the popular wildlife destinations in India, however there are some off-beat and not unknown wildlife sanctuaries in country too.

If crowded beaches and risky mountains are not your thing and you find comfort in the wild, then you must check out these lesser-known wildlife destinations in India:

Nagzira Wildlife Sanctuary

Blessed with exotic flora and fauna, Nagzira Wildlife Sanctuary is truly a gem. This open-air natural museum is located between Gondia and Bhandara districts of Maharashtra. Tourists can easily spot a large number of wild creatures such as Bison, Sambar, Wild boar, Panther, Sloth bear and of course the big wild CAT along with over 160 avian species and around 36 different types of reptiles.

Gautala Autramghat Sanctuary

When we talk about unexplored wildlife destinations in India, Gautala Autramghat Sanctuary is the one that truly deserved to be included in your travel itinerary. This reserved and protected forest area is situated about 60 km from Aurangabad city in Maharashtra. Covering an area of 64,399 acres, the sanctuary is endowed with the beauty of southern tropical dry deciduous forest and grasslands. It is a good place to spot a large number of animals like jungle cat, Wanderoo, Leopard cat, barking deer, Jackal, Fox, Leopard, wild boar and Chinkara.

Achanakmar Wildlife Sanctuary

It is not wrong to say that Achanakmar Wildlife Sanctuary could be a best place to spot tigers in India. Established in 1975, it is one of most important tiger reserves in the country and is home to several endangered animal species including ROYAL BENGAL TIGER, WILD BISON AND LEOPARD. The sanctuary is a part of Bilaspur Forest Division of Chhattisgarh state and is linked with iconic Kanha Tiger Reserve of Madhya Pradesh via Kanha-Achanakmar Corridor. You can easily reach Achanakmar Wildlife Sanctuary from Bilaspur, which is only about 60 km away via regular road transport modes.

Cotigao Wildlife Sanctuary

If you think Goa is all about beaches, booze and parties, you are wrong! Cotigao Wildlife Sanctuary is a perfect getaway for nature and wildlife lovers. It is located on the Goa-Karnataka border. Here, the wonderful woodland boasts up to 30m tall trees. This jewel of South Goa acts as a perfect habitat for flying squirrel, draco (flying lizard), Indian pangolin, four-horned antelope, slender loris, Malabar pit viper, hump-nosed pit viper, golden-back gliding snake and so on. If you are lucky enough then you may also catch a glimpse of panthers, Indian gazelles, porcupines and hyenas.

Changthang Wildlife Sanctuary

From the land of stupas, monasteries and mountains, here comes a wildlife sanctuary which is located in the Ladakhi Changthang plateau in Leh district, which boasts the highest lake on Earth, Tso Moriri. Rich in flora and fauna, the sanctuary is a place where you can catch a glimpse of the rare snow leopard. Further, you can also spot kiang or wild ass, dark-necked crane, Tibetan wolf, wild yak, bharal, brown bear and mormot in this incredible habitat. Visiting the Korzok monastery in Korzok village is a must when in Changthang. With over 44 types of waterbirds and migratory birds, this place can be the best bet for birdwatching.

