World Water Day: Ken-Betwa river linking to change fate of Bundelkhand, says PM Modi

Lucknow: On the occasion of World Water Day, Uttar Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh governments signed a historic agreement to link Ken and Betwa rivers in Bundelkhand region during a virtual function in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

“It is a historic agreement which will change the fate of entire Bundelkhand region in making available drinking water and provide irrigation facilities,” said the Prime Minister, after the agreement was signed by Yogi Adityanath, Shivraj Singh Chauhan and Union Water Resources Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat.

Modi said that it was the first revolutionary step towards ‘Nadi Jodo Abhiyan’ (Linking rivers campaign) which will go a long way in water management in the country. “The future generations will reap its benefits,” said Modi, exhorting people of entire Bundelkhand to extend all support to complete the project in stipulated time.