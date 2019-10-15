World Student's Day 2019: Its significance and relation with Dr Kalam's birthday

The 11th President of India, Dr APJ Abdul Kalam, once said, "When I am dead, do not declare a holiday. Instead, work a day extra,". He was an aerospace scientist and later came to be known as the Missile man for his contribution to India’s missile technology. In 2002, Dr Kalam became the President of India and famously became the "People's President" for his friendly nature to one and all.

Dr Kalam earned several titles throughout his lifetime, but he always first referred to himself as a teacher. Even after his term as the President, he went back to his life as a common teacher. Dr Kalam suffered a cardiac arrest while delivering a lecture to the students of IIM Shilong, on July 27, 2015, and passed away.

In 2010, the United Nations decided to recognise October 15 as World Student Day. Dr Kalam dedicated most of life towards teaching. His words were honoured by the UN, and therefore the 15th of October is celebrated as World Student's Day and not a national holiday. Several educational institutions commemorate his life on his birthday in their special ways.

APJ Abdul Kalam's love for students finds the best voice when he said, "Dream, Dream, Dream, Dreams transform into thoughts. And thoughts result in action." He had further said to students, "If you fail, never give up because FAIL means 'first attempt in learning'."

During the President's Address at the presentation of National Award to Teachers in 2006, he said, "Teachers have to realize that they are the builders of the society. The society can be built only when the students are made proficient in their subjects. In addition they have to provide a vision for life to the students and also inculcate the fundamentals of values which he should practice in the years to come."