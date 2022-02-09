World Pulses day: History, Significance, importance, nutrition value ; all you need to know

The United Nations declared World Pulses Day on 10 February.In 2018, the UN General Assembly decided to mark 10 February as World Pulses Day. Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) established the United Nations started observing United Nations.The purpose of the day behind was to create awareness about the importance of pulses (dry beans, lentils, dry peas, chickpeas, lupins) and recognize it as a global food.

2016 was celebrated as International Year of Pulses. Since then the them of 'World Pulses Day' was “Nutritious Seeds for a Sustainable Future” till 2021. In 2021 World Pulses Day theme was #LovePulses.

This year's theme is 'Pulses to empower youth in achieving sustainable agrifood systems' will focus on the key role young people play in shaping a better future for food and bring testimonies and perspectives of youth organizations’ representatives, reported by Food and Agricultural organisation of United Nations

What are pulses?

Pulses are the edible seeds of leguminous plants cultivated for food. Dried beans, peas, lentils are the most commonly known pulses consumed worldwide.

Cuisines from across the world include pulses, like hummus in the Mediterranean (chick peas), In Britan breakfast they have baked navy beans whereas in Indian they have peas or lentils and various forms of beans knows as Dal like Tur, Mung, Udad

Importance of pulses

Nutritional value

Pulses have have high nutrition value and have high protein content. It's a easily available and also economically accessible. It generates very less fat even you consume them regularly. Its rich in soluble fiber, which can lower cholesterol and help in the control of blood sugar.

Because of these qualities dietitians and various health experts and organisations recommend them. It also helps one to be free of diseases like diabetes and heart conditions because it reduces obesity.

Food security

In Asians countries, especially in India For farmers, pulses are an important crop because they can both sell them and consume them. Its a long term source of income for them as Indians consume through out the whole year.

Environmental benefits

Pulses improves soil fertility, which increases and extends the productivity of the farmland. After taking major crops like rice wheat, farmers cultivate pulses to improve fertility of the land.

Pulses will also contribute to achieving the goals of the 2030 Agenda of Sustainable Development.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Wednesday, February 09, 2022, 04:52 PM IST