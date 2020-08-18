World photography day 2020: Best photographers to follow on Instagram

August 19 is celebrated as world photography day across the world. The day is celebrated so that people around the world can communicate their feelings and express themselves through the art of photography.
Photography Day aims to inspire photographers across the planet to share a single photo with a simple purpose of sharing their world with the world.
On this occasion of the world photography day, we have listed a few photographers to follow on Instagram for you:
Shaaz Jung
Shaaz Jung is a wildlife photographer and has some amazing photographs from western ghats on his Instagram page.
Ravi Choudhary
Ravi Chowdhary captures the nuances of India in his photographs. He is a PTI Photojournalist based in New Delhi.
Kankana Saxena
She is a food photographer. Her Instagram is full of delicious dishes. What goes into her food, also finds a place in her pictures.
Simone Bramante
Simone Bramante is known for landscape photography. He describes himself as a storyteller first and a photographer second on his Instagram page – and is beautiful photographs are proof of that.
Jane Samuels
This British photographer has some amazing photos of the neglected, forbidden and unseen places.
