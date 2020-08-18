India

Updated on

World photography day 2020: Best photographers to follow on Instagram

By FPJ Web Desk

World photography day 2020: Best photographers to follow on Instagram
World photography day 2020: Best photographers to follow on Instagram
Pixabay

August 19 is celebrated as world photography day across the world. The day is celebrated so that people around the world can communicate their feelings and express themselves through the art of photography.

Photography Day aims to inspire photographers across the planet to share a single photo with a simple purpose of sharing their world with the world.

On this occasion of the world photography day, we have listed a few photographers to follow on Instagram for you:

Shaaz Jung

Shaaz Jung is a wildlife photographer and has some amazing photographs from western ghats on his Instagram page.

Ravi Choudhary

Ravi Chowdhary captures the nuances of India in his photographs. He is a PTI Photojournalist based in New Delhi.

Kankana Saxena

She is a food photographer. Her Instagram is full of delicious dishes. What goes into her food, also finds a place in her pictures.

View this post on Instagram

No Indian festival is complete without an indulgence of Indian sweets. Kaju Barfi/Kaju Katli is a classic Indian sweet. It never gets old and people never get bored of it. It is either prepared or bought in boatload for any Indian festive occasion or special occurrence. . . If you never made Kaju Katli at home, then do give it a try. All you need is cashew, sugar and ghee! . . DETAILED RECIPE LINK in profile @playfulcooking . . https://www.playfulcooking.com/dessert/kaju-katli/ . . . . . . . #playfulcooking #kajukatli #cashewfudge #indiandessert #mithai #foodtalkindia #hautecuisines #huffposttaste #buzzfeedfood #buzzfeast #feedfeed #flatlaystyle #foodlove #indianfoodbloggers #makeittasty #glutenfree #theuncommonbox #indianfood #thekitchn #eeeeeats #eattheworld #desikhana #desimithai #rakhshabandhan #foodfeed #food52gram #foodiesofinstagram #dessertpic #sweettreat #indianfestival

A post shared by Kankana | Playful Cooking (@playfulcooking) on

Simone Bramante

Simone Bramante is known for landscape photography. He describes himself as a storyteller first and a photographer second on his Instagram page – and is beautiful photographs are proof of that.

Jane Samuels

This British photographer has some amazing photos of the neglected, forbidden and unseen places.

(To view our epaper please click here. For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)

trending

Free Press Journal

www.freepressjournal.in