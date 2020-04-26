World leaders thanking India makes me feel very proud: PM Modi brags on Mann Ki Baat

On Sunday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said that world leaders thanking India makes me feel very proud.

Speaking in the 64th edition of his monthly radio programme Mann Ki Baat, the Prime Minister said, "Today, when world leaders tell me- Thank you India, thank you people of India, I feel very proud. India is caring for its own citizens and India is contributing towards creating a healthier planet."

The Prime Minister said people have been taking lead in various sectors in fight against the deadly virus such as distribution of food to the poor, supply of masks and in following the lockdown measures. He said that people are rising to the occasion to help each other and stress on the need to wear masks, specially handmade or 'Gamchha' (towel).

The Prime Minister also emphasized to eradicate the habit of spitting in fights against COVID-19. "Look around, you will see how India has taken up a people-drive battle against COVID-19. India's fight against COVID-19 is people-driven. Every Indian is a soldier in this fight," Modi said. Noting when the whole world is struggling with this epidemic, the Prime Minister said when it will be discussed in future, its modalities will be discussed.