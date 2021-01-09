World Hindi Day 2021- Famous Hindi sayings you ought to know

Hindi is a language of the mases in India and many other parts of the world. World Hindi Day is celebrated on 10th January to honor the ancient language. Here are a few famous Hindi sayings-
1. नाच न जाने आँगन टेढ़ा
Meaning- bad workman quarrels with his tools.
2. चोर की दाढ़ी में तिनका
Meaning- A guilty conscience needs no accuser
3. नीम हकीम खतरे जान
Meaning- Incomplete knowledge is a dangerous thing.
4. हाथी के दाँत खाने के और दिखाने के और
Meaning- All that glitters is not gold
5. अन्त भला तो सब भला
Meaning- All’s well that ends well
6. कंगाली में आटा गीला
Meaning- An unhappy man’s cart is sure to tumble.
7. खाली दिमाग शैतान का घर
Meaning- An empty mind is a devil’s workshop
8. जैसी करनी वैसी भरनी
Meaning- As you sow, so shall you reap.
9. नेकी कर दरिया में डाल
Meaning- Do good and forget.
10. जान बची लाखों पाए
Meaning- Save life, save all
