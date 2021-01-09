World Hindi Day 2021- Famous Hindi sayings you ought to know

Hindi is a language of the mases in India and many other parts of the world. World Hindi Day is celebrated on 10th January to honor the ancient language. Here are a few famous Hindi sayings-

1. नाच न जाने आँगन टेढ़ा

Meaning- bad workman quarrels with his tools.

2. चोर की दाढ़ी में तिनका

Meaning- A guilty conscience needs no accuser

3. नीम हकीम खतरे जान

Meaning- Incomplete knowledge is a dangerous thing.

4. हाथी के दाँत खाने के और दिखाने के और

Meaning- All that glitters is not gold

5. अन्त भला तो सब भला

Meaning- All’s well that ends well

6. कंगाली में आटा गीला

Meaning- An unhappy man’s cart is sure to tumble.

7. खाली दिमाग शैतान का घर

Meaning- An empty mind is a devil’s workshop

8. जैसी करनी वैसी भरनी

Meaning- As you sow, so shall you reap.

9. नेकी कर दरिया में डाल

Meaning- Do good and forget.

10. जान बची लाखों पाए

Meaning- Save life, save all